Evansville, IN

Update, Hit & Run Causing Death

 15 days ago

Investigators were told by witnesses that there was a physical altercation between Dylan Birdwell and Patrick Adams on July 10, around 3:00 a.m. The fight was broken up and Adams left the scene. Birdwell got into his vehicle to leave the scene when Adams returned. Adams threw something at a vehicle that was being driven by Birdwell’s family member. According to witnesses, Birdwell drove his vehicle toward Adams. Birdwell swerved toward Adams and struck him with his vehicle. Witnesses stated that Adams did not have a weapon and was not blocking Birdwell’s path of travel when he was struck.

