South Kingstown, RI

South Kingstown’s Liam McGill Picked In Ninth Round By Braves, Second Bryant Bulldog Drafted Monday

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo courtesy: Steve McLaughlin) South Kingstown’s Liam McGill was picked in the ninth round of the MLB Draft Monday by the Atlanta Braves at 277 overall. McGill led the country this Spring in batting average, hitting .471 in the middle of the order at Bryant. He was the second Bulldog...

www.abc6.com

