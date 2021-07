An 80-year-old man died in a head-on crash in Giles County on Sunday evening, state police said. Allen L. Meredith of Newport was driving a 2013 Fiat 500 east on U.S. 460 in the right lane when the car crossed into the left lane, went through the median and collided with a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, according to state police. The crash happened near the intersection with Maybrook Road about 5:30 p.m.