Messermeister Adventure Chef cooking collection saves space by using folding items

Chop food on the go with the Messermeister Adventure Chef cooking collection. This series includes a six-inch folding knife, cutting board, six-inch fillet knife, and more. Despite its portability factor, this set boasts durable materials, such as stainless carbon alloy steel used on the knife. This makes it stain and corrosion resistant, easy to sharpen, and able to hold its edge well. And the knife uses a liner lock design to keep it securely open, so it won’t fold unexpectedly while you chop. Furthermore, the cutting board uses durable TPE, making it suitable for hot and cold foods. Once unfolded, the board measures 10.75 by 9.5 inches, providing plenty of room to prepare foods. Finally, you can even select a six- or three-piece kit that includes multiple knives, peelers, and parers you’ll need.