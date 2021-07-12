Cancel
In French Dispatch, There’s Darkness at the Edge of Wes Anderson’s Technicolor Dream

By Nate Jones, @kn8
Vulture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to aesthetics, Wes Anderson and The New Yorker seem as snug a fit as one of the director’s trademark suits. So expectations were always high for The French Dispatch, the director’s self-proclaimed “love letter to journalists,” even before the film was added to the Cannes competition lineup, thus ensuring this movie about American reporters in France would first be seen by … American reporters in France. (And, to be fair, other nationalities, too.) Perhaps that’s why, as the credits rolled on Monday afternoon’s press screening, the film was treated to a small smattering of boos, the first I’ve heard all festival. Did the booers think the film didn’t hit the lofty heights expected of a competition title? With Anderson returning to live action for the first time since the beloved Grand Budapest Hotel, did they feel he was ripe for being taken down a peg? Or were they Gallic critics who found The French Dispatch a hipster Emily in Paris, an American vision of France that had little to do with the real thing? Unfortunately, they fled into the dark before I could debate them on the essential role imagination plays in Anderson’s filmography, which would surely have been an exciting time for us both.

www.vulture.com

