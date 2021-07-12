WWE Raw live results: Final ThunderDome episode
Tonight is the final-ever WWE show in the ThunderDome. Xavier Woods will face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match. The match comes in advance of Lashley defending his title against Woods' New Day partner Kofi Kingston at this Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Woods was taken out by Lashley three weeks ago. The New Day then defeated Lashley and MVP in a tag team match last week after Kingston pinned MVP.www.f4wonline.com
