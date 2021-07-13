Cancel
Salem County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Salem by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Salem A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE AND NORTHWESTERN SALEM COUNTIES At 801 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carneys Point to Bay View, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, New Castle, Penns Grove, Newport, Wilmington Manor, Glasgow, Bear, Delaware Memorial Bridge and Brookside. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 6. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

