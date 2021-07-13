Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Venango The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Northwestern Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania Southwestern Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 759 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Slippery Rock, or 14 miles east of Grove City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Knox... Rimersburg Parker... Sligo Emlenton... Bruin Shippenville... St. Petersburg Eau Claire... Callensburg Foxburg... Cherry Valley This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 36 and 61. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH