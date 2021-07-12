Cancel
Apple Valley, CA

Hikers suffering dehydration rescued in Apple Valley by sheriff's helicopter crew

Victorville Daily Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree hikers suffering from dehydration in the Deep Creek Spillway area of Apple Valley were rescued over the weekend by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation Unit. Breanna Gil, 21; Destiny Quiroz, 20; and Nathaniel Sanchez, 23, all from Adelanto, were rescued by a sheriff's 40-King-5 helicopter crew, who transported the trio to medical personnel for evaluation, the sheriff’s report said.

