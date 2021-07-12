Hikers suffering dehydration rescued in Apple Valley by sheriff's helicopter crew
Three hikers suffering from dehydration in the Deep Creek Spillway area of Apple Valley were rescued over the weekend by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation Unit. Breanna Gil, 21; Destiny Quiroz, 20; and Nathaniel Sanchez, 23, all from Adelanto, were rescued by a sheriff's 40-King-5 helicopter crew, who transported the trio to medical personnel for evaluation, the sheriff’s report said.www.vvdailypress.com
Comments / 2