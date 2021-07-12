Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Meadville, Titusville, Linesville, Guys Mills, Harmonsburg, Atlantic, Adamsville, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Cochranton, Saegertown, Conneaut Lake, Hydetown, Blooming Valley, Townville, Geneva, Conneaut Lakeshore and Hartstown. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Rain is occurring over areas that received heavy rainfall and flooding on Sunday and additional flooding is expected.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Guys Mills, PA
City
Meadville, PA
City
Titusville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Conneaut Lake, PA
City
Adamsville, PA
City
Atlantic, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy