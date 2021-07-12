Tornado Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 759 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Burlington, or 8 miles northwest of Towanda, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ulster around 815 PM EDT. Towanda and North Towanda around 820 PM EDT. Wysox around 825 PM EDT. Rome around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN