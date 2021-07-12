Small business grant program unveiled in Fall City
A new COVID-19 relief initiative, targeting small businesses in unincorporated King County, was announced Wednesday. County Executive Dow Constantine unveiled the new “Revive and Thrive” initiative during a speech outside Aroma Coffee in Fall City. The initiative directs $4.5 million to small businesses located in unincorporated parts of the county, including Fall City, White Center, parts of Federal Way and others.www.valleyrecord.com
