Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall City, WA

Small business grant program unveiled in Fall City

By Conor Wilson
valleyrecord.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new COVID-19 relief initiative, targeting small businesses in unincorporated King County, was announced Wednesday. County Executive Dow Constantine unveiled the new “Revive and Thrive” initiative during a speech outside Aroma Coffee in Fall City. The initiative directs $4.5 million to small businesses located in unincorporated parts of the county, including Fall City, White Center, parts of Federal Way and others.

www.valleyrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fall City, WA
King County, WA
Government
King County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
City
White Center, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Way#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy