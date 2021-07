A “substantial proportion” of pet cats and dogs may catch Covid-19 from their owners, a new study suggests.Researchers collected swabs and blood samples from 154 cats and 156 dogs belonging to people who had tested positive for coronavirus, which were then used in PCR tests and tested for antibodies.Out of the 196 households that were tested, six cats and seven dogs (4.2 per cent) had positive PCR tests and 31 cats and 23 dogs (17.4 per cent) tested positive for antibodies. In all, pets in 40 households (20.4 per cent) showed antibodies for the virus.Follow-up tests on animals that lived...