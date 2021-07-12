Cancel
Utah County, UT

Sean Petersen nominated to Fourth District Court vacancy; Senate seeks public comment

By Connor Richards Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Spencer Cox has nominated Sean Petersen to fill a vacancy on the Fourth District Court, and Utah lawmakers are now seeking public comment on the judicial nomination. Petersen currently serves as a court commissioner of Fourth District Court and previously worked as a personal injury and criminal defense attorney at Howard, Lewis and Peterson in Provo, and also as an attorney for Burt, Swanson, Lathan, Alexander and McCann in Oregon. He received his J.D. from Willamette University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Brigham Young University.

