Around the batting practice cage stood a quartet of batters who had themselves a busy All-Star week, two each right- and left-handed, all of them donning orange. There were the two who had already arrived as Orioles, and the two who were taking their earliest steps toward doing so. Friday at Camden Yards, the Orioles welcomed their top two picks from this month’s Major League Baseball draft in No. 5 overall pick Colton Cowser and second-rounder Connor Norby. When they took their first swings at Camden Yards, they did so sharing a batting practice group with All-Star Cedric Mullins and Home Run Derby runner-up Trey Mancini.