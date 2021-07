If you were wondering how to watch season two of Ted Lasso (or how to binge the first season all in one night), then delete that text to your parents asking for their account info and take a look at Apple TV+’s latest deal. While Apple may have announced a tighter trial offer on its own products — going from a beautiful year-long free trial to only three months when you buy an Apple device — switching your Apple TV for a PlayStation 5 will actually get you an even longer time to enjoy Apple TV+ without paying for a subscription. The streamer recently introduced their latest deal with Sony, giving PS5 console owners an extended six-month free trial, available to redeem between now and July 22, 2022. That’s enough time to binge all of Ted Lasso and then some. (May we suggest Dickinson or Mythic Quest? or Schimagadoon!)