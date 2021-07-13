Bank of Bird-in-Hand Announces New Branch, Special Cash Dividend, and Future Capital Offering

BRISTOL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / William Penn Bancorporation ('William Penn' or the 'Company') (NASDAQCM: WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the 'Bank'), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021. William Penn recorded net income of $666 thousand and $3.8 million, or $0.05 and $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million and net income of $1.3 million, or ($0.10) and $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2021 included a $495 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, gain on the disposition of premises and equipment primarily due to the sale of several commercial real estate properties that were acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Washington Savings Bank ('Washington') and Fidelity Savings and Loan Association of Bucks County ('Fidelity'), which were completed on May 1, 2020. Net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020 included $2.3 million and $2.5 million, or $0.16 and $0.19 per diluted share, respectively, of merger related expenses net of the gain on bargain purchase associated with the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity.