Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ephrata, PA

Bank of Bird-in-Hand Announces New Branch, Special Cash Dividend, and Future Capital Offering

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIRD-IN-HAND, PA — Bank of Bird-in-Hand announced that its latest brick-and-mortar branch located at 1795 W. Main Street, Ephrata, PA is expected to open on July 19, 2021. The Ephrata Branch will be the Bank’s fourth traditional branch office. In addition, the Bank also operates three mobile bank branches serving 16 locations in Lancaster and Chester Counties.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
Lemoyne, PA
City
Ephrata, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Bird In Hand#Dividend#Future Capital Offering#Bybel Rutledge Llp#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Richland, WAelkhornmediagroup.com

Bank of the West branch is temporarily closed

PENDLETON – The Bank of the West in Pendleton has been closed for several days. Upon calling the bank, one person reports the call was answered by a bank employee in Richland, Washington, who stated the bank was closed due to COVID-19, but should open next week. Executive Vice President...
Financial Reportsbuffalonynews.net

F & M Bank Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Dividend

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / F & M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank today reported net income available to common shareholders of $3.2 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. These earnings...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Capital Bancorp Initiates Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) - Get Report ("Company"), the holding company of Capital Bank ("Bank") announced today that following its second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.68, the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021.
Greentown, PAScranton Times

Dime Bank moving branch office

The Dime Bank recently began construction of a new branch office in the Greentown section of Greene Twp. The new facility, located at 1564 Route 507, next to Dutch’s Market, will retain the same hours as the bank’s current location on the same road. The building was designed by PW...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

B. Riley Announces New Wealth Management Branch In Warrenton, Virginia

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., a full service private wealth and investment services firm and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) - Get Report("B. Riley"), today announced it has expanded its ability to serve clients in the Mid-Atlantic region with the opening of a new branch location in Warrenton, Virginia.
Bettendorf, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

DuTrac Community Credit Union announces new branch

BETTENDORF — DuTrac Community Credit Union is beginning its work on a new branch office to open early summer of 2022 in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf branch office will be DuTrac’s second largest facility and brings DuTrac’s total number of branches to 14 in two states. The branch will offer the community a suite of financial services, including consumer and commercial lending, mortgage loans, vehicle loans, wealth planning and management, trust and insurance services, two drive-through lanes, and a drive-up ATM.
Buffalo, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

M&T Bank earns ‘Outstanding’ rating on Community Reinvestment Act Exam

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 22, 2021— M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has again received an “Outstanding” Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – a streak of earning the regulatory agency’s highest rating for meeting the credit needs of the bank’s communities that dates to 1982.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Quarter and Year End Results and Special Cash Dividend to Shareholders

BRISTOL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / William Penn Bancorporation ('William Penn' or the 'Company') (NASDAQCM: WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the 'Bank'), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021. William Penn recorded net income of $666 thousand and $3.8 million, or $0.05 and $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million and net income of $1.3 million, or ($0.10) and $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2021 included a $495 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, gain on the disposition of premises and equipment primarily due to the sale of several commercial real estate properties that were acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Washington Savings Bank ('Washington') and Fidelity Savings and Loan Association of Bucks County ('Fidelity'), which were completed on May 1, 2020. Net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020 included $2.3 million and $2.5 million, or $0.16 and $0.19 per diluted share, respectively, of merger related expenses net of the gain on bargain purchase associated with the acquisitions of Washington and Fidelity.
spglobal.com

Ideas for Australian banks' A$33B cash stash: buybacks, dividend

Australia's big four banks, sitting on more than A$33 billion of excess capital over regulatory requirements, may announce more share buybacks and step up dividends, analysts say. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., or ANZ, kicked off a potential investor windfall after it announced on July 19 that it...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Northern Technologies International Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) - Get Report, a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share payable on August 18, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Signature Bank Announces Public Stock Offering

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today an underwritten offering of 2,100,000 shares of its common stock. The Bank will also grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 315,000 additional shares of common stock. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Presidio Property Trust Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SQFT)(NASDAQ: SQFTP), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a dividend on its 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") for the month of July 2021.
Monroe, WIwclo.com

Bank of New Glarus buys up vacant Monroe property for new branch

The Bank of New Glarus buys up the long-vacant building at the intersection of Highway 69 and 8th Street in Monroe. President and CEO Ron Schaff says the bank plans to tear the “old Brennan’s” building down, and move it’s Monroe branch into a newly constructed building on the site.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Bank of America launches new 1.5% cash back card

The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card may appeal to loyal Bank of America customers. Others will be better off with almost any other flat-rate cash back card. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy