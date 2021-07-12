Utah Gov. Cox on error in reported vaccination milestone: 'We screwed up'
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Monday that the state “screwed up” last week when it inaccurately reported that Utah had hit its 70% vaccination goal. On July 6, the governor’s office announced that the state had reached a “milestone worth celebrating” — over 70% of adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — and thanked partnering businesses and partners for “encourag(ing) vaccinations for employees and their families.”www.heraldextra.com
