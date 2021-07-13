Cancel
ROH News: Attendance For Best In the World, Ian Riccaboni On Returning to Live Fans, This Week’s ROH Strong

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article– A new report has details on the attendance for last night’s ROH Best in the World. PWInsider reports that the show drew about 1,250 paid attendees, as well as some additional guests and comped tickets. – Speaking of the fans at Best in the World, Ian Riccaboni noted that...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

WWE411mania.com

Cook’s ROH TV Review 7.16.21

Hey kids! We’re back for another week of ROH, and the Faction Warfare continues. This week it’s Shane Taylor Promotions joining the fun to take on the Foundation. Fred Yehi takes on Rey Horus, and Quinn McKay returns to the ring to take on Mandy Leon. It’s been too long since I’ve seen Mandy get physical, so let’s hook ’em up!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEMovieWeb

Mr. Wonderful Remembered as Hulk Hogan and the Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Paul Orndorff

The legends of pro wrestling are banding together to say goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff. Known to wrestling fans worldwide as "Mr. Wonderful," Paul Orndorff sadly passed away on Monday following a recent dementia diagnosis at the age of 71. Many fans have been left in mourning in the wake of the news, and those who knew Ondorff and had even performed with him in the ring are feeling especially heartbroken.
WWEtvinsider.com

See Hulk Hogan’s Touching Tribute to WWE’s Legendary Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff, Who Dies at 71

Tributes are pouring in from across the wrestling world for “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who died on Monday at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. He is better known as ‘Mr. #1derful’ Paul Orndorff,” Orndorff’s son Travis wrote on Instagram. “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Surprising ‘Illness’ Stuns WWE Fans

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently hurled back at a fan who sent her body shaming message on Twitter, and revealed that she was sick a few months ago, and that it has affected her weight. Alexa Bliss responds to the fan. The former WWE Women’s Champion was previously insulted as...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock ‘Saves’ Smackdown Star From Firing?

The former WWE star The Rock has been planned to put in a storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the road. Recently, Jimmy Uso was arrested on the charge of DUI and speculations started circulating that he will be pulled out from WWE programming but that was not the case.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEPopculture

Brock Lesnar Reveals Interesting New Look Amid Speculation of WWE Return

Brock Lesnar is sporting a new look as speculation on his WWE return heats up. The WWE Superstar recently joined a YouTube show called Bearded Butchers and was seen with a goatee and mustache. This comes after Lesnar was spotted with a thick beard in December. Bearded Butchers posted a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since the announcement of her pregnancy last year. However, Lynch is clearly getting back into in-ring shape, which will clearly make the WWE Universe giddy with excitement upon her return. Over on social media via Instagram, the user known as dro posted a new picture of Lynch working out. Dro, who is a photographer named Paul took the photograph of Lynch stretching with some weights. The photo can be viewed below. Lynch quietly married fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins this past month. This top WWE star recently apologized over a Becky Lynch insult.
Relationship Advice411mania.com

Sheamus Gets Engaged To Longtime Partner

Sheamus is set to get married, as announced by his longtime partner on social media. Isabella Revilla posted to Twitter to reveal that the WWE United States Champion proposed to her in Ireland, as you can see below. Revilla wrote:. “When I was pining to go to Ireland as a...
WWEPWMania

Arn Anderson Speaks Out On The Origins Of Randy Orton’s Punt Finisher

Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast. During it, he talked about the origins of Randy Orton’s punt finisher:. “During this time (1985) that we were working our (Arn and Ole Anderson) way into working with (Dick) Slater and Buzz (Sawyer), and we knew that was going to be our money, I worked with Buzz’s little brother, Brett Wayne Sawyer. We needed a catalyst to get us to Buzz and Dick, who were the top babyfaces. I just said, ‘What if I shoot Brett out on the floor, He’s on his hands and knees. I back up a couple steps, and I punt his head off. Brett, just go with it. Watch me out of your peripheral vision, and when I point that toe and kick you in the side of the head, just go with it.’ Well, I thought he was going to go with it, and he didn’t, and I punted his head off. That morphed a couple of decades later. That became the Randy Orton punt in the head. I gave that to Randy from that experience because if you can find that footage, it looked nasty. It looked like a finish.”
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Destroys VIP Lounge to End Raw, Nikki A.S.H. Picks Up a Win

– Bobby Lashley laid waste to the VIP Lounge to send the ThunderDome out in violent fashion on tonight’s Raw. The main event segment saw Lashley declaring that it’s time for him to get serious as he prepares to face Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank, and he trashed the in-ring set as you can see below. You can also see a clip of Xavier Woods defeating Lashley from earlier in the show:
WWEringsidenews.com

Why WWE Got Rid Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley was not happy on RAW this week after losing to Xavier Woods. He came back in the final segment of the night to tell MVP that he had enough of the “bullsh*t.” Then he told his ladies to beat it before destroying the VIP Lounge interview set. There was a reason for this.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Matt Riddle Drops Randy Orton Hiatus Bombshell

Matt Riddle really misses his bro, Randy Orton. The duo that no one would ever think would go over certainly have proved all of us wrong. Matt recently was seen backstage talking about his partner, Randy Orton. It was a very heartfelt scene that has us all in tears. Vince McMahon ‘Demanded’ Rey Mysterio Daughter Kiss.
WWEComicBook

Paul Heyman on Who He'll Align With Between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman has aligned himself with two of the most powerful forces in all of WWE in recent years in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. But given that Lesnar hasn't been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36, Heyman has yet to answer the big question — whose side will he be on if and when "The Beast" returns to the company? Heyman was asked that question in an interview with Metro this week.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Leaves Raw Early For Surprising Reason

Alexa Bliss faced off against Nikki A.S.H; Naomi and ‘The Empress of Tomorrow’ Askua during tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. It was definitely an eventful edition of Raw for Bliss who started off things with a very special edition of Alexa’s Playground, hosting Doudrop and Eva Marie. While Doudrop seemed to be fairly friendly to Bliss, Marie stated that the “Evaluation’ deserves better than to be on the playground. Alexa Bliss’ surprising ‘illness’ recently stunned WWE fans.

