The End of Silence Record Store’s online storefront will go live Aug. 1, serving customers located in Round Rock and nationwide. Based in Round Rock and owned by Joe Ramos, The End of Silence will specialize in "cassette-era" classic rock with vinyl records from artists such as Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran. Records will be available for purchase from the digital storefront as well as through Instagram or Facebook. While uncertain about timing, Ramos said he plans to have a brick-and-mortar store in the future. 512-221-7200. www.theendofsilencerecordstore.com.