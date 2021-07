QUEENSBURY — Brian Bearor, the longtime CEO of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area has been named as the new leader of the Tri-County United Way. Bearor will assume his new role on Sept. 7. He succeeds Daune Vaughn, who left the position last August to become the director at Shelters of Saratoga. Peter Aust has been serving as the United Way’s interim director for the last 10 months, and he led the search.