What just happened? Custom PC builder Puget Systems has released its latest report on the distribution of Intel and AMD CPUs in the workstations it sells, and it's more good news for AMD. Team red's processors continue to be found in around six out of every ten systems sold by the company, which temporarily dropped AMD CPUs from its configurations in 2015 because they were so unpopular. As we all know, Lisa Su's firm has come a long way since then.