LETRUSKA HEADS NTRA TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

By Press Release
theracingbiz.com
 16 days ago

St. George Stable’s 5-year-old mare Letruska has retained the No. 1 position in the latest NTRA National Thoroughbred Poll following a quiet week in which none of the top rated horses were in action. As a result, the first eight places in the poll remained unchanged. Letruska, trained by Fausto...

www.theracingbiz.com

