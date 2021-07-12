LETRUSKA HEADS NTRA TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. The day starts with no carryovers. Race 52-1-4-7State-bred races are supposed to be easier than open races, but in cases like this allowance, the condition of which is for horses that “have never won a PA-bred race other than,” the race ends up being tougher than an open “a-other-than” because it allows in horses that have already knocked down the first allowance condition. One of those in here is top choice #2 You Must Chill (8-5). The Jamie Ness trainee rides a three-race win streak into this spot, including a first-level allowance score, has shown the ability to run different styles and still win, and should have every opportunity to make it four straight here… The most intriguing runner here is #1 Uncle Ernie (7-2). The John Servis trainee debuted in waiver maiden claiming ranks, not necessarily the most auspicious spot, but won like a good thing, drawing away to score by 11 under wraps. Notably, Frankie Pennington, who rode her that day, picks You Must Chill today, so Jorge Vargas will do the honors… #4 I Am Redeemed (9-2) won nicely at first asking over the strip and then was runner-up in an allowance for three-year-olds. The Penny Pearce trainee is showing five works since that June 7 tilt, and rider Abner Adorno has won with four of his last six for Pearce… #7 Wise Jude (6-1) is another who’s won an open allowance, and he’ll be hoping for a pace meltdown here…