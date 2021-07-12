Never forget the US left’s disgusting love affair with the Castro regime
It’s not easy to run a hideous dictatorship and still have fans and defenders in fashionable quarters, but the Castro dictatorship has managed it all of these decades. The mass, spontaneous protests that broke out all over the country last weekend are yet another sign that the Cuban government lacks all legitimacy. In Cuba, it is the government versus the people, and lo, all these years, Castro’s apologists have been with the government.nypost.com
Comments / 43