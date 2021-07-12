Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Never forget the US left’s disgusting love affair with the Castro regime

By Rich Lowry
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not easy to run a hideous dictatorship and still have fans and defenders in fashionable quarters, but the Castro dictatorship has managed it all of these decades. The mass, spontaneous protests that broke out all over the country last weekend are yet another sign that the Cuban government lacks all legitimacy. In Cuba, it is the government versus the people, and lo, all these years, Castro’s apologists have been with the government.

nypost.com

Comments / 43

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Che Guevara
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Economy#Cuban#Canadian#Latin American#Anti American#Communists#Marxist#European#Cia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
Related
Cubanorthwestgeorgianews.com

It’s July 26. Will Cuban government, under attack, celebrate the birth of the revolution? | Editorial

Today is July 26, known in Cuba as “el 26 de Julio.” The date is sacred on the communist island: political parties, streets, schools and neighborhoods carry its name. It’s the day the Cuban government celebrates the birth of the 1959 Cuban revolution, the anniversary of Fidel Castro’s 1953 failed attack on the Moncada Barracks, his first salvo against the government of President Fulgencio Batista.
SocietyBuffalo News

My View: Cuban life involves shortages and decay

As I read about the protests in Cuba, I can almost say I saw it coming. When a brief thaw enabled a few organizations to arrange “cultural exchanges” in 2012, I was quick to join. My first impression on arriving at Havana’s warehouse-like airport was the lack of freedom of...
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

AOC silent as DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime over protesters

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other House Democrats affiliated with the far-left Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have so far remained silent while the DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime against protesters demanding freedom. Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Missouri Rep....
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s reaction to Cuban protests has been a disgrace

The initial Biden administration response to the mass rallies for freedom that took place across Cuba on Sunday was a disgrace. As Cubans took to the streets defying the Communist regime’s totalitarian police, a senior State Department official tweeted that the administration viewed the protests as merely a result of unhappiness “about rising COVID cases/deaths” in the island country.
ProtestsNew York Post

Why Cuba’s youth are revolting now against the island’s dictators

Something wondrous has happened in Cuba: For the very first time in the 62 years since the Castro dynasty turned the island into a totalitarian dystopia, Cubans have taken to the streets from one end of the island to the other, denouncing their repressive regime and calling for freedom. They...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Bernie Sanders blames US sanctions for Cuban protests while AOC silent

Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained silent as of early Tuesday about violent protests erupting in Cuba, while Sen. Bernie Sanders finally spoke out — to blame US sanctions rather than decades of Communist dictatorship. “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society,” Sanders...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Voice of America report favored Castro regime in Cuba protests

When I was in charge of Voice of America broadcasts to Poland in the 1980s, while the independent Solidarity trade union led by Lech Walesa launched its struggle for freedom and democracy, the news the Polish Service received from the central English VOA newsroom was not always well presented, but it was not slanted and biased in favor of the communist dictatorship. The same cannot be said for the VOA report on the Cuban protests, which shows that it was updated at 4:20 a.m., July 12, 2021, but was still misleading and lacking balance.
Entertainmentreviewjournal.com

CARTOON: A revolution failed

History now shows the failure of socialism and Fidel Castro’s communist vision for Cuba. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'History' Proves Biden Committing Communist Takeover of U.S.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that "history" proves that Democratic President Joe Biden is leading a "communist takeover" of the United States. "It's a communist regime. It's been a communist takeover of our country, and it happened on January 21. And that is who Joe Biden is," the Georgia Republican said during an interview on Steve Bannon's War Room. Bannon's program airs on Real America's Voice, a right-leaning media network.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi offers support for Cuban protests

Aggrieved Cubans protesting government dysfunction gained a powerful voice on Monday when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) praised the demonstrators' bravery and condemned all efforts by the communist government to stifle rights of dissent. "The call for freedom and basic rights by the people of Cuba peacefully taking to the streets...

Comments / 43

Community Policy