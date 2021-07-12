Never forget the US left’s disgusting love affair with the Castro regime

When I was in charge of Voice of America broadcasts to Poland in the 1980s, while the independent Solidarity trade union led by Lech Walesa launched its struggle for freedom and democracy, the news the Polish Service received from the central English VOA newsroom was not always well presented, but it was not slanted and biased in favor of the communist dictatorship. The same cannot be said for the VOA report on the Cuban protests, which shows that it was updated at 4:20 a.m., July 12, 2021, but was still misleading and lacking balance.