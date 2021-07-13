Pokimane Reaches Incredible Milestone on Twitch and Shares Hope for the Future
Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been one of the biggest streamers on Twitch for quite some time, but recently, she's taken that success to an entirely new level. In recent days, Pokimane has been able to now surpass eight million followers in total on Twitch, which is a number than only a handful of other streamers have been able to reach. In the process, "Poki" has gone on to share her hopes for what she wants her channel to be in the future.comicbook.com
