Pokimane Reaches Incredible Milestone on Twitch and Shares Hope for the Future

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD just released on Nintendo Switch earlier this month, and it's already proving to be one of the year's bigger successes. The title is now the second best-selling retail game on Amazon's list of the Best Sellers of 2021 in Video Games. Skyward Sword HD is still a bit behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury but it's now ahead of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will likely be some time before we get an idea of how many units have actually been sold, but this is clearly a good sign for the game!