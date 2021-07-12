Cancel
What Virgin River's Season 3 Finale Cliffhanger Means For Mel And Jack, According To Alexandra Breckenridge

By Adrienne Jones
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning! Spoilers Ahead for the Virgin River Season 3 finale! Look away unless you're already caught up!. As expected, the Season 3 finale of Virgin River delivered several surprises and emotional blows for both our favorite characters and the audience. While Jack and Mel quickly overcame the major hurdle caused by him being shot in the Season 2 finale, there was more drama ahead for the couple. Mel is now pregnant, but she had to tell Jack (As he was proposing to her!) that she's not sure who the father is. Here's what that massive reveal might mean for the couple, should Virgin River get Season 4.

