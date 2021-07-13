Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: How Shohei Ohtani became an elite power hitter

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBold, undaunted declaration: Shohei Ohtani has been the best power hitter in baseball this season. The Angels' two-way starburst heads into the break -- and the Home Run Derby -- with an MLB-leading 33 home runs and an MLB-leading slugging percentage of .698. As well, Ohtani tops the majors in triples with four (in addition to his jaw-dropping power at the plate and his excellence on the mound, Ohtani also boasts elite speed).

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Tomlin
Person
Eric Hinske
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Home Run Derby#Angels#The Home Run Derby#Npb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shohei Ohtani struck out looking on a terrible call and the Angels' announcer crushed the ump

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is in the middle of a historic season that will likely never be forgotten. He’s currently leading all of baseball with 33 home runs (five better than anyone else) and last week he became the first player in history to be named to the All-Star game as both a fielder and a pitcher (he’s currently 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA).
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter?

Ippei Mizuhara might be the most important name in baseball you’ve never heard. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter plays an increasingly important role in communication between the Los Angeles Angels star, his team, MLB media and baseball fans. Monday night, he’ll be catching for Ohtani when he participates in the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. So, who is Shohei Ohtani’s translator?
MLBSporting News

Angels' Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani's most impressive trait, MLB's sticky stuff crackdown

Mike Trout may have the best seat in the house. The superstar outfielder is, unfortunately, still nursing a calf injury that will keep him out until after the All-Star Break. But while Trout has been sidelined, teammate Shohei Ohtani has been stealing the show, something typically reserved for Trout — and doing things that baseball hasn't seen in, well, ever.
NFLInland Valley Daily Bulletin

MLB’s Rob Manfred on Shohei Ohtani, Trevor Bauer, rule changes

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s exploits have made an impact on the leaders of both sides of Major League Baseball’s administration. Union head Tony Clark and Commissioner Rob Manfred each singled out Ohtani during their opening remarks when they held their annual meeting with members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday morning.
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Employees React To Stephen A’s Controversial Comments

Monday was not a good day for Stephen A. Smith, as the highly-paid and highly-visible ESPN personality put his foot in his mouth twice. Smith generated controversy with his take that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani might not be suited to be the face of baseball because he speaks through an interpreter. The First Take star would eventually apologize for his comments.
MLBFox News

Shohei Ohtani bad strikeout call leaves broadcast booth furious

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani found some defenders in the broadcast booth on Saturday night as the team took on the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani was called out on a pitch that appeared to be out of the strike zone in the sixth inning. The Angels star was not pleased with the call as he walked back to the dugout and neither were the two announcers.
NFLNewsweek

MLB Fans Irate Over Stephen A. Smith Calling Shohei Ohtani 'Dude That Needs an Interpreter'

MLB fans became irate on Monday after ESPN host Stephen A. Smith referred to Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani as a "dude that needs an interpreter." While speaking about the upcoming MLB Home Run Derby with his First Take co-host Max Kellerman, Smith said "I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation...But when you talk about an audience, gravitating to the tube, or to the ballpark, I don't think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying, in this country!"
MLBkoxe.com

MLB All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani named American League’s starting pitcher and leadoff hitter

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff for the American League, and will also take the mound as the starting pitcher at this year’s All-Star game. Ohtani also became the first Japanese player to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and becomes the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. The DH rule will be changed for the first time specifically to suit Ohtani, who is listed in the lineup as a designated hitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy