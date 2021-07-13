MLB Home Run Derby 2021: How Shohei Ohtani became an elite power hitter
Bold, undaunted declaration: Shohei Ohtani has been the best power hitter in baseball this season. The Angels' two-way starburst heads into the break -- and the Home Run Derby -- with an MLB-leading 33 home runs and an MLB-leading slugging percentage of .698. As well, Ohtani tops the majors in triples with four (in addition to his jaw-dropping power at the plate and his excellence on the mound, Ohtani also boasts elite speed).www.cbssports.com
