A Red Sox fan’s rooting guide for the Home Run Derby

It is a very busy few days for baseball, and here at OTM most of our energy at the moment is focused on the draft. But pretty soon after that comes to a close, another big event is taking place in the Home Run Derby. A lot of people don’t really enjoy this event, and different strokes for different folks and all that, but it is one of my favorite baseball things each and every year. I especially love the new format with a bracket and also moving from an outs-based format to a time-based one.