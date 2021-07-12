Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Man found on the ground with large stab wound in Twin Falls

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 49-year-old man has been hospitalized after he was found on the ground in Twin Falls with a large stab wound. The Twin Falls Police Department says officers were called to 402 Main Avenue North for a report of a stabbing just before 1 a.m. Monday. The victim was airlifted to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Police say they were able to find the suspect, 34-year-old Jesus Cristo Gonzales of Twin Falls.

idahonews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wound#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
POTUSNBC News

Vaccine mandate for federal workers under strong consideration by White House

WASHINGTON — The White House is strongly considering requiring federal workers be vaccinated for Covid or abide by stringent protocols, like regular testing and mask wearing, said sources familiar with the discussions. No decision has been finalized and further details are expected later this week after a policy review, one...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 2

Community Policy