Man found on the ground with large stab wound in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 49-year-old man has been hospitalized after he was found on the ground in Twin Falls with a large stab wound. The Twin Falls Police Department says officers were called to 402 Main Avenue North for a report of a stabbing just before 1 a.m. Monday. The victim was airlifted to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Police say they were able to find the suspect, 34-year-old Jesus Cristo Gonzales of Twin Falls.