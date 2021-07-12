Cancel
Swansea, SC

Swansea Mayor indicted on embezzlement and misconduct in office charges

By Maegan Carter
wach.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWANSEA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina Attorney General says Swansea Mayor has been indicted on the charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office. A Lexington County Grand Jury indicted Mayor Jerald E. Sanders Monday for the charges of embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000. According to the indictment, around December of 2019, Sanders stole funds by having checks written to him without authorization. He then cashed the checks and pocketed the money.

