Newport-Based H. Hendy Assoc. Completes New Generation Workspace for Orgain

The industrial home design style is an acquired taste. Show it to someone who has never been exposed to something similar and they might run from it, but it doesn’t take too much to really get to know and appreciate this style. It is really unique and it is incredible open to alterations and customization that might not pass in some of the more modern or traditional styles that have stricter rules. If you look at the industrial powder room for example, you’ll be able to notice plenty of striking features that no other style has to offer.