Newport-Based H. Hendy Assoc. Completes New Generation Workspace for Orgain

By Newport Indy Staff
newportbeachindy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendy Associates, an interior architecture and strategic workplace firm based in Newport Beach, has completed a new 25,000 square foot space for Orgain in Irvine. According to information from H. Hendy, the amenity-rich workplace artfully captures the company’s wholesome, healthy and vibrant spirit, and strikes a balance between work and wellness with open and traditional offices, a variety of conference room sizes, LED technology and lighting, as well as a multitude of unique amenities and eye-catching design elements.

www.newportbeachindy.com

