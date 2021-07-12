Felix Wayne Thompson Obituary

Felix Wayne Thompson, 82, of Huntsville, passed away at Huntsville Hospital on Saturday, (June 26, 2021). Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie, his two daughters Patricia Bolton (Richard) and Debbie Thompson (Doug Blake) and his brother, Derrick (Shirley).Wayne was born on July 4, 1938 in Fayetteville, TN to the late Felix and Lona Mae Thompson. Wayne retired as the Landfill Supervisor in May 1998 from the City of Huntsville/SWDA after 32 years of service. Wayne loved fishing and deer hunting. He was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ and attended East Huntsville Church of Christ. Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Army as a SP5.