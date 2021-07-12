Some low-level misdemeanors are dropped in exchange for your DNA in Orange County
Law enforcement can collect and store DNA for felonies and serious misdemeanors in national databases, according to California state and federal law. But in Orange County, prosecutors are currently running the nation’s only local genetic collection program that targets low-level misdemeanor crimes in exchange for dropping or reducing charges. The program started under OC’s former district attorney, Tony Rackaukas, and has been continued under DA Todd Spitzer.www.kcrw.com
