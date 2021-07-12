Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Some low-level misdemeanors are dropped in exchange for your DNA in Orange County

By Hosted by Steve Chiotakis
kcrw.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement can collect and store DNA for felonies and serious misdemeanors in national databases, according to California state and federal law. But in Orange County, prosecutors are currently running the nation’s only local genetic collection program that targets low-level misdemeanor crimes in exchange for dropping or reducing charges. The program started under OC’s former district attorney, Tony Rackaukas, and has been continued under DA Todd Spitzer.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Spitzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Oc#Da#Uci Law School#Kcrw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy