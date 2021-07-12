Arthur Berg

Arthur Ernest Berg, Jr., a veteran of WWII and long-time resident of Danville, Illinois, passed away on December 20, 2020 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by Jodell (Jody) Carrington Brewster Berg, his wife of 45 years. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ken Berg, sister Lou Ann Scheffler and her long-time partner Jack Sieger, sister Beverly Funck, and sister-in-law Lynn Berg. He is survived by his brother Ron Berg, sister-in-law Carol Berg, brother-in-law Bob Funck, son Erik Berg, daughter Kristin (Rex) Sisk, daughter Anne (Michael Ferraro) Berg and son Peter (Julie) Berg. He was grandfather to Connolly, Adam and Kathryn Ferraro, and Sabina and Davin Berg. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins in the Chicago area and in Wisconsin. He is also survived by his close companion of 17 years, Kay Queen of Normal, Illinois.