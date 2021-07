Town ball playoffs are right around the corner, and the Hutchinson Huskies are in the driver’s seat as they speed down the final stretch of the regular season. After two straight losses in the end of June set the Huskies back a step, they’ve responded in July with six straight wins for a 21-6 overall record and 13-4 in the North Star League. They’re now half a game out of first and have locked in a top-four spot in the Region 12C Tournament.