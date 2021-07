Bill Cosby had been making headlines over the past several years due to the various sexual assault allegations he was facing as well as his eventual conviction for aggravated indecent assault in 2018. But now, the actor and comedian finds himself back at the center of the news, as his conviction was vacated last month, with his release occurring on the same day. During this time, it seems Cosby has a fair amount of support from family and colleagues. However, his wife, Camille Cosby, became a topic of conversation when she was allegedly spotted without her wedding ring just recently. With this, a family representative has stepped in to provide an explanation.