Editorial: Time has come to rein in fireworks noise and chaos

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his boyhood (and later when having a child still at home provided a plausible excuse), the editor was wild about fireworks. Back in the 1960s when firecrackers were universally available and every kid with a few dollars could be an amateur explosives expert, much fun was had (and more than one friend’s fingers were permanently injured).

Communal Fourth of July fireworks - yes. Self-indulgent barrage of noise all night - no.

Independence Day, our greatest national holiday, is indeed worthy of celebration. A celebration of beautiful colors, music, dance, communal firecracker displays and tasty foods -- not a sonic torture enjoyed by its executioners. However, that dark side does exist, completely devoid of beauty, perpetuated by individuals whose only goal is nerve-fraying noise produced by a barrage of various “instruments” created for that purpose (”Was DeWine right to veto fireworks bill, or should lawmakers override?” Editorial Board Roundtable, July 17).
Guest editorial: It’s time to rethink the Arts and Culture District

Every time I pass the scraped Bonanza “triangle” I think two things: how nice the mountain view is now, and what a great spot for a transit center. It has never made much sense to have the transit center deep into town in Old Town. Instead of digging down and building up for the Arts and Culture District why not start from ground level and create the coolest transit center in the country! In the book “Better Buses Better Cities” transportation expert Steven Higashide points out that buses provide the most efficient and cost effective mode of public transportation. He describes ways to overcome people’s reluctance to take buses. We can do the same by creating a fun, exciting Bonanza Park Transit Center, nicknamed the Bo-Go. We could build a waiting room with monthly, rotating art exhibits. Visitors would exit the waiting room into a Canteen with communal tables and all kinds of craft beer, smoothies, and hot chocolate purveyors. Outside the Canteen there would be covered food truck docks. There would be an app to tell you which food trucks are visiting and when. Beyond the structure there could be a zero scape garden built entirely with re-cycled materials (eat your heart out Sunset Magazine). The garden would have various gathering places, there would be live music. Visitors would start having the Park City experience the minute they get to the Bo-Go. The Main Street transit center would be down-sized to a small indoor waiting room. The city could do a deal with the Kimball on the now excess land and the Kimball could build their museum in Old Town, where it belongs. Sundance is already across the street from the Bo-Go and I am sure their landlord would built them a new building.
Editorial: The infrastructure time bomb keeps ticking

Singing “rain, rain, go away” simply isn’t the solution to our buried infrastructure problems. The past week has, once again, surfaced the infrastructure catastrophe in the making that lurks beneath the streets and neighborhoods of many Michigan communities. And, unfortunately, the massive investments needed to head off catastrophe may arrive too late.
Witness tree

The term “witness tree” is relatively a new one to me. One author described witness trees as “massive, silent sentinels of history.” Witness trees are most often referred to in the context of trees standing today which would have been growing on the site, and during the time, of significant historical events. The trees standing today at Gettysburg, which date […]
Grassroots effort started to clean up Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a new grassroots effort to clean up the Rose City. "This started as a ‘Hey it's my city,’” organizer Chris Bean said. “’It's trash. I can actually go pick that up and dump it.’ I'm just going to go do it." Bean started the project,...
Readers respond: We must do better, Portland

Last week, as we biked along the Springwater Trail, I thought, yes, Portland is still beautiful. But as we rode through downtown, we were aghast at what we saw: overflowing trash cans, empty storefronts and the overwhelming number of homeless camps. We saw people in lines for food, while others stared out of their tents. Our once-vibrant, bustling city was subdued. All I could think was “What does the City Council do?”

