Agriculture

USDA Releases July WASDE Report

By NAFB News Service
hoosieragtoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest World Agriculture Supply and Demand Report from the USDA Monday predicts lower corn and soybean prices for the growing year. The corn outlook calls for larger supplies, greater feed and residual use, increased exports, and higher ending stocks. Corn production is forecast 175 million bushels higher based on greater planted and harvested area from the June 30 Acreage report. With supply rising more than use, ending stocks are up 75 million bushels. The season-average farm price declined ten cents to $5.60 per bushel.

