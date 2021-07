Janice Walker, Great Bend League of Women Voters member, provided the program about Women’s Suffrage to visitors at the July 15 opening of the 19th Amendment traveling exhibit at the Barton County Historical Society Museum. Dressed as a suffragette, Walker spoke about the efforts in Kansas during the late 1800s and early 1900s to secure women the right to vote. The event was in honor of Karen Neuforth, a longtime supporter of the Great Bend League and employee of the historical society museum. The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of July. The museum is located at 85 S. U.S. 281, just south of the Arkansas River Bridge in Great Bend.