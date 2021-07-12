Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Chute, WI

Grand Chute armed robbery suspect arrested

whby.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the three people suspected of robbing a person in Grand Chute is in custody. 21-year-old Andrew Hibbs-Magruder of Little Chute was taken into custody on Thursday in Neenah. The robbery happened last Tuesday. The suspect’s car was found on the east side of Appleton but the driver wouldn’t stop for police. It was eventually abandoned on West Deerview Drive. The Grand Chute Police Department is recommending robbery, battery and bail jumping charges be field against Andrew Hibbs-Magruder. Police are looking for two other suspects, 19-year-old Alexander Hibbs-Magruder and 17-year-old Levi Carnot. Investigators believe the three robbed an individual.

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Chute, WI
City
Neenah, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Grand Chute, WI
Crime & Safety
Little Chute, WI
Crime & Safety
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Little Chute, WI
Neenah, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy