Grand Chute armed robbery suspect arrested

One of the three people suspected of robbing a person in Grand Chute is in custody. 21-year-old Andrew Hibbs-Magruder of Little Chute was taken into custody on Thursday in Neenah. The robbery happened last Tuesday. The suspect’s car was found on the east side of Appleton but the driver wouldn’t stop for police. It was eventually abandoned on West Deerview Drive. The Grand Chute Police Department is recommending robbery, battery and bail jumping charges be field against Andrew Hibbs-Magruder. Police are looking for two other suspects, 19-year-old Alexander Hibbs-Magruder and 17-year-old Levi Carnot. Investigators believe the three robbed an individual.