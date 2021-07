The European Union has urged Lebanon’s ruling parties to form a government without delay after one of the country’s richest men was appointed to be prime minister.Najib Mikati, a billionaire who has twice served as premier before, was tapped to the post by President Michel Aoun, after Saad Hariri earlier this month gave up a torturous months-long attempt to form a cabinet.But there are concerns Mr Mikati too will be unable to break the impasse - particularly as he is widely considered to be part of the political class responsible for bankrupting the country.It is now of crucial importance that...