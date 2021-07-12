Rodney R. 'Rod' Epp

Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Rodney Robert “Rod” Epp, 90, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Chadron. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church in Hastings with The Very Reverend Katie Hargis officiating. Inurnment with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Columbarium in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Hastings Public Schools Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.