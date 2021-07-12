Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - June edition

Globe Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through June.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Dexter’ Revival: Release Date, Cast, What We Know So Far

The long-awaited Season 9 of Showtime’s critically acclaimed series, Dexter is finally drawing near. Having seen a brief trailer for the revival of the series, fans cannot wait for the new season to drop. Basically, Season 9 will pick up 10 years after the end of Season 8, which last aired in 2013. The rebooted crime drama will continue the story of our favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Know about Loki Season 2 So Far

Well, as you can imagine at this moment, there isn’t much to say about season 2 of Loki other than the fact that it’s happening, and that season 1’s director, Kate Herron, won’t be returning. The director has made it clear that she was only here for the one season, and has other works that she’ll be heading on to after this. She had no idea what will happen in the next season, so trying to get anything out of her wouldn’t be a possibility. But what we do know from the end of the first season so far is that He Who Remains, or Kang if people want to call him that, will be back, as will Loki and Sylvie and Mobius, though how things are going to go is kind of up in the air at the moment. During the finale, it was made clear that He Who Remains, or his evil variant, had done away with the Time Keepers illusion, and had decided to take over the TVA as the Sacred Timeline had been fractured beyond belief. Whether Sylvie and Loki will be on the same team again, or if she’ll even remember Loki, is hard to say, since it would appear that so much has been changed.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Ratched season 2: Everything we know so far

The psychotic nurse will see you now ... for Ratched season 2. Netflix's horror thriller will return to delve further into the insane world of Nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson). Ratched season 2 is definitely happening, since the Ryan Murphy-produced show started out by receiving a two season order from...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Marvel's Secret Invasion show: Everything we know so far

Marvel's Secret Invasion just got even more star-studded. One of the many upcoming Marvel Disney Plus shows, Secret Invasion is now adding an actor we've loved to hate to its ranks, on top of the Queen (and mother of dragons) it's recently added. Based on what we know, Marvel's Secret...
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Discovery season 4 – What we’ve Comprehended so Far

If you’ve been wondering with raised eyebrows to get a hint about discovery season 4, stir back and relax, we got you sorted. Throughout the history of Star Trek, there have been many different types of villains. What happens when the villain isn’t a genuine, breathing being but rather a machine?
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Florence Pugh Movie On Netflix The Wonder – Everything We Know So Far!

Netflix’s The Wonder will likely be helmed by award-winning director Sebastian Lelio who has such productions underneath his belt as Disobedience, A Fantastic Woman, and Gloria. The script for The Wonder was developed by writer Emma Donoghue together with Lelio and screenwriter Alice Birch, who has been nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for her work on Normal People.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What We Know So Far About the Pokémon Live-Action Series

What We Know So Far About the Pokémon Live-Action Series. Netflix is rumored to be developing a new live-action Pokémon series. The brand has been converted into a number of video games, trading card games, films, and television shows over its 23-year history, since it was first established by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995.
MusicNewsTimes

Ian Sweet Covers Coldplay's 'Yellow,' Replicates Beach Video

Ian Sweet’s Jilian Medford has put her own indie-rock spin on Coldplay’s “Yellow,” down to a video that replicates the band’s 2000 original. Medford self-directed the clip, which opens with her strolling down the beach at dusk while delivering the track, complete with sultry guitar and percussion. Daylight filters in as it concludes, with the camera panning to the ocean.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Lakes: "This time, it was like, there are no rules"

Watford-based post-emo troupe Lakes are about to drop one of the albums of the summer. "Not how we planned it?" consider Lakes on 'No Excuses', the second track on second album 'Start Again'. Taken out of context, it's an inspired insight into the group's growth from bedroom project to twelve-legged 'glock rock' indie/emo juggernaut.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Sky Rojo Season 3: Everything we know so far

Sky Rojo is the brainchild of Money Heist founders Lex Pina and Esther Martnez Lobato. Three prostitutes flee away from their pimp and his goons in this Netflix action series. New episodes of the first series are now available to stream on the streaming site, which will delight fans of the first series. Sky Rojo debuted its first season earlier this year, and it has already been renewed for a second season.
ComicsTVOvermind

What We Know about Yona of the Dawn Season 2 So Far

Yona of the Dawn started out as a manga aimed at teenage girls in August of 2009. Since then, it has seen the release of 35 volumes over the course of more than a decade, which is an impressive number by any reasonable standard of comparison. Naturally, Yona of the Dawn received an animated adaptation consisting of 24 episodes plus three OVAs, which were released from 2014 to 2016. Regardless, those who are curious should have no problem guessing that the protagonist is a girl named Yona. To be exact, she is the princess of a country called Kouka, which claims to have been founded by a god in a time of great turmoil. Said deity was the Crimson Dragon God, who became the Crimson Dragon King by incarnating as a human. Initially, he struggled against the evil humans of his era. However, he was joined by four other Dragon Gods, who became the four Dragon Warriors by incarnating as humans as well. As a result, the Crimson Dragon King was able to found the country of Kouka before dying, with the result that the four Dragon Warriors went their separate ways. Over time, this caused Kouka to become home to five tribes – Sky, Earth, Fire, Water, and Wind.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Everything we know about Derry Girls season three so far

Derry Girls is a beloved comedy that is set in Northern Ireland in the 90s and follows a group of girls (and the wee English fella, James) as they go through the trials and tribulations of growing up while also dealing with living through the Troubles. With season two having been released in early 2019, we’re definitely due more episodes - but when will season three be out? Here’s everything we know so far…

Comments / 0

Community Policy