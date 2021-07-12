Cancel
Lawrence, NE

Bernadette A. Brockman

Hastings Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernadette Ann Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island. Rosary will be Friday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. and Mass will be Saturday, July 17, 10:30 a.m. both at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. There will be no visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.

