Drum Corps International ensembles on big screen at Cinemark Tinseltown

Canton Repository
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON TWP. – “The DCI Celebration Countdown,” a one-night event featuring sights and sounds from five of the nation’s top Drum Corps International ensembles, will be shown live at Cinemark Tinseltown movie theater in Thursday at 8 p.m. The event features DCI World Championship performances from The Bluecoats from Canton;...

www.cantonrep.com

#Drum Corps International#Ensembles#Cinemark#Tinseltown#Cavaliers#Blue Devils#Santa Clara Vanguard
Related
Amarillo Globe-Times

Renowned drum corps to perform Aug. 3 at WT exhibition

CANYON — Four of the top drum and bugle corps in the world will perform Aug. 3 at West Texas A&M University. West Texas Drums will begin at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 in Buffalo Stadium on WT’s Canyon campus. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
Midland Daily News

Movies on Main brings big screen hits to downtown Midland

Celebrate films and get into the spirit of summer by watching movies outdoors, under the stars. Movies on Main is a partnership between local businesses, individuals and foundations that have one goal in mind: bring people of all ages together through the power of film. Movies are shown outdoors at...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Monty and Rose Documentary to Hit the Big Screen With Premiere at Music Box

In just a few short years, Monty and Rose have gone from anonymous hatchlings to arguably two of the most famous birds in the world. A new full-length documentary charts the story of Chicago’s beloved piping plovers, from their hatching in 2017 to their improbable courtship on Chicago’s lakefront to their status as standard bearers for shorebird habitat conservation efforts.
Canton Repository

Country music jam and dance is July 22

CANTON – A country music jam and dance will be held July 22 at the Nazir Grotto, 1717 Sixth St. SW. Last Call Band will provide music. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $3. The event, sponsored by the Country Western Music Association, is open to the public. Food and a 50/50 drawing will be available. No alcohol is permitted on the premises.
TheStreet

National Theatre Live Is Back On The Big Screen At A Cinema Near You!

WHAT: Fathom Events, National Theatre, and BY Experience present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Follies . NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2021 Encore) Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, this critically acclaimed production, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Marianne Elliot ( Angels in America, War Horse), has astonished audiences around the world and received seven Olivier and five Tony Awards®. Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour's dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world. NT Live: Follies (2021 Encore) Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee, and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical was directed by Dominic Cooke ( The Courier) and filmed live on the London stage at the National Theatre in 2017. New York, 1971. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, and lie about themselves. Winner of Academy, Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier awards, Sondheim's previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Sunday in the Park with George.
The Amarillo Pioneer

Four Top Drum Corps to Perform at WTAMU

Four of the top drum and bugle corps in the world will perform Aug. 3 at West Texas A&M University. West Texas Drums will begin at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 in Buffalo Stadium on WT’s Canyon campus. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating. The evening...
MoviesSan Francisco Examiner

Big-screen scene is Regal at Stonestown

During the pandemic, most movie watching happened at home, and the movie theaters that did manage to stay in business struggled — and continue to struggle — with how to stay safe and relevant. The new Regal Stonestown Galleria, which opened May 25 amid all of the uncertainty, just might...
Niagara Gazette

Beatles on the big screen at Artpark this week

“The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night” is next up for the Outdoor Film Series at Artpark. The Wednesday night show also features a live sunset concert from The BlackRock Beatles. Films will be projected on a large 30' screen on the Artpark Amphitheater stage. Tickets are $10 per person, which...
wwnytv.com

Met Opera on the Big Screen - Carmen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bizet’s Carmen—one of the most popular operas of all time—returns to select cinemas this summer. A beautiful gypsy driven by passion and love of freedom, she draws the soldier Don José into a web of love and jealousy that will seal her fate. In this iconic Met staging from 2010, with dances created by star choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and an electrifying score conducted by maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin, this Carmen brings every aspect of Bizet’s tale to thrilling life, from its seductive beginning to its inevitably tragic climax.
wcn247.com

Chance the Rapper to bring secret concert to the big screen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper is bringing a secret concert filmed four years ago to the big screen next month. The Grammy winner's upcoming concert film “Magnificent Coloring World” premieres Aug. 13 in select AMC Theatres. The concert was filmed in his hometown of Chicago during his Magnificent Coloring World Tour in 2017, shortly after he won three Grammys through his 2016 independent project “Coloring Book,” which won best rap album. Chance led the film’s editing process and self-distributed it through his House of Kicks umbrella, which reimagines music, film and virtual experiences. His partnership with the theater chain marks the first time a music artist has independently distributed a film through AMC.
Canton Repository

Weekend fun: Hawthorne Heights, Queen and Carol Burnett tributes, Alliance festival

Hawthorne Heights, an alternative pop-rock band that found commercial success in the aughts, is performing at 8 p.m. Friday at The Auricle in downtown Canton. Tickets are $20 and available online at www.ticketweb.com by searching for the venue or band. Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert is being presented...
readthereporter.com

Olympics on the Big Screen in Carmel

The City of Carmel announced that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on the Big Screen at Midtown Plaza. According to city officials, WTHR-TV granted permission to the city to once again show the Olympic Games as in previous years; however, this will be the first Olympics at Midtown.
Forbes

Fantasia International Film Festival To Screen South Korean Films

Two new South Korean films will be featured at the 25th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival. The festival, which runs from Aug. 5 through 25, will feature globally accessible streamed events, as well as a limited number of in-person screenings in Montreal. The two featured South Korean films...
Alliance, OHCanton Repository

Alliance Area Senior Center plans wine fundraiser

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Area Senior Center, 602 W. Vine St., will hold its fifth annual fundraiser, The Grape Event, featuring Ohio wines, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 22. Tickets are $16 in advance, $18 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the Alliance Area Senior Center, 330-821-3348....
Canton Repository

Alive Music Festival an inspiring family affair for many Christian music fans

MINERAL CITY – Liz Midkiff first attended the Alive Music Festival when she was 10. Fun memories were made with friends and family. She became a lifelong fan of contemporary Christian music. Midkiff returned to other Alive festivals as she grew older, volunteering with her husband when they were dating.
Millerton, NYtricornernews.com

America’s Favorite Cat Videos, On the Big Screen

There are many reasons to rejoice that the beloved Millerton, N.Y., movie theater, The Moviehouse, is open again (and now has an elevator and an ice machine!). New owners David Maltby and Chelsea Altman also are working hard to schedule films that are diverse, timely, interesting — and quirky. There was the screening of “Jaws,” in time for national Shark Week, for example. Also unexpected was the screening of the remastered version of the erotic French thriller, “La Piscine.”

