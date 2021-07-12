Cancel
New Britain, CT

John A. D'Amato

New Britain Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn A. D’Amato, 101, of Manchester, widower of Grace (Altiparmakis) D’Amato, passed away peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021 at his home with his family beside him. A native and longtime New Britain resident, John moved to Manchester in 2004. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1938, John is a World War II US Army Veteran. He was the first inductee from New Britain in the July 1941 draft lottery. He served in the US Army as a First Sergeant for 4 years. He regarded his service as one the greatest experiences of his life. After his military service, John was employed at CT Theatre Associates. He managed the Palace theatre in New Britain and the Elm theatre in West Hartford. He advanced to General Manager of several theatres throughout the state and retired from the industry after 57 years.

