Man convicted in FDL County drug trafficking case

A Fond du Lac County man face up to 40-years in prison following his conviction on nine felonies. Tony Weaver was convicted following a three-day trial. Law enforcement officers attempted to pull Weaver over for a traffic stop on April 30, 2019. Weaver elluded officers by running a red light at the Highway 151 off ramp at speed over 55-miles-an-hour. Officers located Weaver later with nearly 440-grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of nearly $43,000. Weaver’s arrest followed a nearly a year-long investigation into meth, heroin and cocaine trafficking in the Fox Valley.