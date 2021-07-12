Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Man convicted in FDL County drug trafficking case

By Patrick Feller
whby.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fond du Lac County man face up to 40-years in prison following his conviction on nine felonies. Tony Weaver was convicted following a three-day trial. Law enforcement officers attempted to pull Weaver over for a traffic stop on April 30, 2019. Weaver elluded officers by running a red light at the Highway 151 off ramp at speed over 55-miles-an-hour. Officers located Weaver later with nearly 440-grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of nearly $43,000. Weaver’s arrest followed a nearly a year-long investigation into meth, heroin and cocaine trafficking in the Fox Valley.

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Government
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Fdl#Heroin#Prison#Methamphetamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy