Legal Marijuana Now Party supports attorney general candidate

By Lincoln Journal Star
Hastings Tribune
 17 days ago

Larry Bolinger of Alliance announced Monday that he will be a candidate for Nebraska attorney general in 2022 with the support of the newly formed Legal Marijuana Now Party. Bolinger was a candidate for western and central Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District House seat in 2020. In a news release, Bolinger...

www.hastingstribune.com

