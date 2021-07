Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, speaks to journalists at the Human Trafficking Policy and Education Summit at the Malouf Foundation in Logan on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Owens sees recognizing the contributions of Black patriots to the American Revolution as a "disinfectant” to an "anti-American virus” he says is fueled in part by critical race theory. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah congressman sees recognizing the contributions of Black patriots to the American Revolution as a "disinfectant" to an "anti-American virus" he says is fueled in part by critical race theory.