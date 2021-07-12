Cancel
The dying days of the Soviet Union

By Independent TV
The Independent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was a reporter in Moscow between 1984 and 1987 in what turned out to be the last years of the Soviet Union. The period has since been labelled as a time when the Soviet system was in a terminal crisis preceding its collapse in 1991. But it did not feel like that at the time and there was nothing inevitable about the disintegration to come. Indeed, at the time I had difficulty in persuading people that anything significantly new was happening in Moscow even when Mikhail Gorbachev became General Secretary of the CPSU (Communist Party of the Soviet Union) in May 1985.

